Department of Correctional Services to study judgment in Zuma case further

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Legal experts say the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss the Department of Correctional Services’ application for leave to appeal a ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, doesn’t mean that he will.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, independent legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said the answer to the question on whether Zuma will face jail time was not as simple as “yes or no”.

“He is supposed to go to jail, however he was medically boarded for medical reasons and putting him in prison would be unconstitutional.

“It can also be argued that he served his term already — looking at the time he was on medical parole,” said Curlewis.

Curlewis said the worst that could come from this judgement was the hefty legal costs that Zuma had to pay as the court dismissed the application with costs.

Another legal expert, Mpumelelo Zikalala said the decision was up to the national commissioner for Correctional Services, but the ConCourt still had a responsibility to follow up on its decisions.

The decision on whether the former president will serve more jail time is yet to be made; however, I don’t think he will be imprisoned. When he was on parole he was still a detainee, and still serving his sentence. If the decision is made to take him back to prison it can be argued that more time was being added to his sentence

Zikalala added that Zuma’s age of 81 was not a factor of consideration at this stage.

Speaking to the national broadcaster, legal expert Ben Winks, said, “The judgment has — or the result today [Thursday] has been — I think, misinterpreted a bit because the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal contained a line in it saying that Zuma has not finished serving his sentence, he must return to Estcourt prison.”

Now, that was a reference to the 15 months to which he had been sentenced. Now, that 15 months has actually passed. The SCA declined to grant an order that was sought by some of the intervening parties, that the time spent on medical parole should not count as part of his 15 months sentence.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Friday issued a statement stating that they are studying the Constitutional Court judgment for the review application in relation to the medical parole placement for the former president, Jacob Zuma.

“Correctional Services is seeking legal advice and will comment further in due course,” it said.