Discussing issues through dance

By Witness Reporter

For one night only, Midlands audiences will be able to see international dance artists from Romania and Madagascar performing.

Presented by Rerouting Arts, in partnership with UKZN’s Centre for Creative Arts and its 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, Ramanenjana will be showcased at the St Anne’s College Theatre on Saturday, September 2, at 7 pm.

Ramanenjana is a docu-fiction performance that made history. In Malagasy, “Ramanenjana” means “something that makes you rigid, but also something that makes you strong”.

Amidst diseases, social unrest and healing rituals, the show critically discusses several versions of the same mass dance event.

Tickets cost R80 and can be booked in advance through Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/223653-ramanenjana-a-jomba-contemporary-dance-festival-and-rerouting-arts-performance/#/