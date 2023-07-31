Dog Benji saves the day by warning owner of snake

By Nosipho Gumede

A dog is everyone’s best friend, and they will always look out for their owner.

This became evident on Monday, when snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a black mamba which had been hiding out under an outside table in a home in Westville.

According to Evans, he received a call from a woman saying she hadn’t seen a snake, however, her dog Benji was barking at something hiding under an outside table.

ALSO READ | Couple sentenced for facilitating illegal trade in reptiles from SA

Evans said the woman said she immediately recognized that bark as his ‘snake bark’, as he’s generally the one who had found other snakes in the past, and he had been spat at before too.

Evans said when he arrived, he walked over and started recording a video with his phone, with the flash on, and held his phone down into the space, with the camera aiming under the wooden planks at the bottom.

I immediately saw some ventral (belly) scales appear on the screen, with the flash reflecting off of them. “Cobra”, I said, as their ventral scales are often very obvious. I studied the screen for a second or two longer, and realized I had clearly gone too long without seeing a Black Mamba, because this was no cobra,” said Evans.

With the help of his wife, Evans managed to extract the snake from under the table, saying that it was a relatively easy catch.

He said the snake was bigger than they had anticipated looking at the phone screen.

“The snake was slightly underweight, although not yet anything to be concerned about. It was an old-looking animal, with quite a large head for a mamba,” said Evans.

Another snake

Meanwhile, he added that after extracting the mamba, a gardener from next door came running in, telling them about a big snake that slithered from the property he was working in, to the one they were at.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg family helps rescue injured falcon

“The back garden was an extension of the Palmiet Nature Reserve, and so the bush was thick, with a cliff just above the property.

As expected, unfortunately, I couldn’t find the snake. However, I could hear Collared Sunbirds going wild at what may have been a second mamba, in the bush, close to where the gardener last saw it.

He said that this call reminded him that it is very important for people to understand how their dogs communicate.