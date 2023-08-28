Duo take on Drakensberg challenge to help pupils

By Zama Myeza

In what would usually take three days, two hiking enthusiasts summited the Drakensberg’s third highest peak in just 17 hours, to raise funds for pupils in need of school shoes.

After climbing the Mafadi — the tallest peak in the Drakensberg — Lungelo Dlamini and Mbalenhle Dooka of Umphafa Berg Tours, challenged themselves to yet another scrambling hike — climbing the Champagne Castle peak over the weekend.

Champagne Castle sits at 3 377 metres above sea level, making it the third highest peak in the Drakensberg.

They completed the climb to raise funds to purchase school shoes for pupils from schools in the Drakensberg area.

“We take hikes around the Drakensberg all the time. Mbali and I discussed this and decided that instead of just hiking for fun, we should hike for charity. We saw this as an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Dlamini.

“Our business involves a Tour Guide around the Drakensberg. Often while on our tours, we see children walking to and from the different schools around our tour areas.

“We noticed that most of these pupils come from underprivileged families and we saw this as a way of helping better their situations.

“We hope to attract enough people to make this mission we have set out for ourselves a success because it is a really great initiative,” addd Dlamini.