Durban beaches reopen as water quality improves after sewage spills

By Khethukuthula Xulu

About 16 Durban beaches are open for swimming including Umhlanga Main and Bronze beaches, which reopened this week following improvements in water quality.

The two northern beaches were closed earlier this month following pump failure at the Portland pump station.

The pump was repaired, and the pump station is now operational.

Other beaches that are open are; Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton Beach, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umgababa.

However, Blue Lagoon Beach was heavily polluted due to debris from the Umgeni River following Tuesday’s rainfall and landspout.

Westbrook, uMdloti Main, Reunion, Warner, Ansteys, and Winklespruit beaches remain closed until their water quality has sufficiently improved.

eThekwini said the decision to reopen the beaches was taken following recent water-quality tests conducted by water experts, which confirmed improved water quality.

“This means that beach water at these two beaches is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities,” said eThekwini head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

The city continues to caution residents and businesses against the insertion of alien objects into our sewage system, which we have found to be one of the reasons for pump malfunctions. Technicians often find things like building rubble, cloth, disposable nappies and even towels in the sewer system, which causes pumps to malfunction.”

“Other reasons include load shedding and vandalism by members of our communities,” she said.

The municipality said it will continually monitor the water quality at beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

The latest water-quality test results issued by Talbot Laboratories confirmed that Point, uShaka, South Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Battery, and Country Club E.coli levels were at an acceptable range for swimming.

Meanwhile, the environmental impact of Tuesday’s rainfall and landspout resulted in pollution at Blue Lagoon Beach and Umgeni River.

The municipality did not indicate if more rivers and beaches were affected.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said it will be facilitating the cleaning of the beach in partnership with eThekwini.

Janet Simpkins, founder of environmental conservation organisation Adopt-A-River said her teams have been on the ground cleaning up the Umgeni River, Blue Lagoon beach and along the harbour.