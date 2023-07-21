Durban cop shot dead by suspected truck hijackers

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban Metro Police officer Errol Ogle was shot and killed in the line of duty after he stopped a truck hijacking in progress on the M7 in Durban on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Ogle noticed that a truck was driving counter-traffic, pulled it over, and was then approached by four men from another vehicle.

The men are believed to have hijacked the truck.

“Pinetown police are investigating charges of murder, theft and carjacking following an incident that occurred at Hans Dettman on July 20.

“Four suspects who were driving a silver Polo had hijacked the truck.”

“The suspects shot and killed the police officer and reports indicate that the suspects took the police officer’s vehicle, his firearm and fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned on Stapleton Road in Pinetown,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Paramedics who attended the crime scene said that when they arrived they found Ogle with gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing more that ALS Advanced Life Support paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Ogle was in his 50s and had served as a police officer for more than 23 years.

Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu confirmed that an officer had been killed, but he said he could not provide further details on the matter until the next of kin were informed.

Friends and family took to social media to write messages of hope and condolences to his family.

Tania Dalais said Ogle was a one-in-a-million kind of guy, “he stood in his faith and was a true gem”. Neil Ivon Axford said: “This news is so heartbreaking. What a man of God, what a husband and family man, what a soldier for his country and community.

You were so super-excited when you received your promotion to superintendent. Glad you achieved your goals in life my brother.

“We were so happy for you coming from the hood of Wentworth, always make sure if you start something you make sure you complete it.”

Nishell Pieters wrote to Ogle’s wife, Faith: “On behalf of Wonderland ECD centre we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the untimely passing of your husband and business partner. Rest well brother Errol Ogle.”

Irene Taylor Fynn said: “My sincere condolences to you Faith and the family. One cannot even begin to make sense of such a tragic and senseless act of lawlessness. May you find comfort in the comforter.”