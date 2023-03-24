Durban court sentences man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping girl (13)

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Pinetown Regional Court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment for the continued rape of his 13-year-old neighbour from 2012 to 2016.

The incidents took place in the Mariannhill area in Durban where the man was a tenant at the complainant’s home where he lived in an adjoining building.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the girl and her siblings were often left in his care when both their parents were away either working night shifts or out visiting family and friends.

The man used this opportunity to rape the girl on numerous occasions and she eventually fell pregnant. Since he worked at a clinic, he arranged for the girl to terminate the pregnancy before her parents could find out. However the procedure did not go well and she became sick and was taken to hospital. It was then discovered that she had been pregnant.

The neighbour was arrested after the girl told her mother that she was being raped by the man.

“We welcome the successful finalisation of this matter. We commend the work done by the Prosecution and SAPS,” said Ramkisson-Kara.