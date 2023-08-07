DUT moves to e-learning for safety amid student protests

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has resolved to implement interim online learning for all programmes, on all campuses, due to threats of student protests.

Last week classes were disrupted and students were intimidated by student protesters. The protests were related to direct payments that recipients of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) receive.

DUT said the online learning was a temporary measure taking the safety of the students and staff into account.

“The decision was taken at the joint Executive Management Committee (EMC) and the Senate Executive Committee (Senex) meeting held on Friday.”

The EMC-Senex members, who included the Student Representative Council (SRC), met to discuss campus operations, following the recent protests that impacted the university community," said Alan Khan, senior director of corporate affairs.

Khan, saying that while the interim online learning will be taking place, the university will not be closed. “This temporary measure will ensure that the academic programme is not further compromised.”

Unwarranted Protests

Khan said over the last few days of last week, the university faced unwarranted protests that disrupted lectures and led to instances of intimidation and threats aimed at DUT’s dedicated staff and non-protesting students.

“The university has already identified some of the protesters who had violated its rules and policies. They have since been charged and suspended and they will face a disciplinary hearing. To date, four suspensions have been confirmed. Two hearings are scheduled and another four suspensions are imminent.”

“DUT fully respects and supports the rights of individuals to express their opinions and concerns but it also believes in upholding the rule of law and the values and principles as enshrined in ENVISION2030. The recent disruptions, threats and incidents of intimidation certainly do not align with living the DUT values and principles,” he said.

NSFAS Payments

Commenting on the issue of NSFAS payments, Khan said NSFAS had adopted a direct payment system called eZaga.

“It must be noted that NSFAS appointed their own supplier to manage the eZaga payments. DUT was not involved in the payment process, nor was it involved in the appointment of the supplier. Some students have experienced challenges with receiving their funds from NSFAS.”

When the university was informed of this, DUT immediately engaged with NSFAS and urged them to speedily resolve the issues that were raised by their recipients. The university had timeously informed and updated the SRC on these developments.

Khan said the university Financial Aid unit had been in contact with NSFAS to resolve the eZaga inefficiencies, and the following facts were gathered, “A total of 21 165 students were paid allowances on Tuesday, August 1, according to a report received from NSFAS.”

“According to our records, 1051 students were not paid by NSFAS. Financial Aid is in the process of engaging with NSFAS to establish reasons for the non-payment.”

“The names of the affected students were collated via the SRC and a link was created for students to enlist their names, which was issued on Wednesday, August 2. A further enquiry was made with NSFAS on Friday, August, 4, about payments of the outstanding allowances.”

Khan said DUT Student Services and the SRC intervened to assist the students who were affected by the delayed NSFAS eZaga payments.

He said it was unclear when these protests would end.