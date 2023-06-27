DUT ranks as one of the top 13 universities in sub-Saharan Africa

By Witness Reporter

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has announced it was ranked as one of the Top 13 universities in the Sub-Saharan Africa, by the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

In a statement, DUT said this first ever ranking of the universities in Sub-Saharan Africa was officially announced at the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Universities Forum at Ashesi University in Berekuso, Ghana on Monday night.

DUT was ranked amongst 88 universities from 20 countries, in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The adjudication process for the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings was based on a comprehensive range of performance indicators across five pillars:

• access and fairness

• Africa impact

• teaching skills

• student engagement

• resources and finances

The ranking explored the impact of the universities in addressing some of the toughest challenges encountered in Africa, such as graduate employability, teaching quality, research impact and inequality. The current performance of ranked universities was assessed to identify key areas where they can improve.

Congratulations to the entire university community

Professor Keolebogile Motaung, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement said: “Congratulations to the entire university community on this great achievement. A special thank you goes out to the Chair of DUT Council, Mr Wiseman Madinane, and DUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu for their immense support and great leadership.

Both have always reiterated that Excellence is a consistent dedication to sustained quality improvement that exceeds expectations in all that we do and are. I would also like to applaud our researchers for their sheer dedication to their work, we would not have achieved this accolade without them.

“This also proves DUT excellence which enhances our university rankings, and currently we are listed in the Top 13 amongst 88 universities in the Sub-Saharan Africa. This ranking will ensure that DUT continues to shine nationally, on the African continent and in the world.”

Prof Motaung added that the recent ranking speaks to the University’s ENVISION2030 strategy, of improving lives and livelihoods, saying innovative curricula and research and is also one of the enabling strategic objectives of ENVISION2030.

‘A significant moment’

Times Higher Education’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Phil Baty, said the introduction of this unique pioneering ranking, developed specifically for and led-by African education organisations, was a significant moment. He said the ranking had demonstrated the broad and diverse strengths of a wide range of universities across the African continent.

Last year, in October 2022, DUT was ranked in the Top 5 of all universities in South Africa by the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

DUT was also ranked in the top one third out of a total of 1799 universities, from 104 countries worldwide. DUT remains the number 1 University of Technology in the country.