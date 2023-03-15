EFF shutdown: Authorities on high alert

Chris Ndaliso

Authorities and civic organisations are not leaving anything to chance to safeguard the livelihood of citizens ahead of the national shutdown called by the EFF.

Various community policing forums have however warned people against overdoing the precautions as the strike is still days away.

Msunduzi Municipality on Tuesday said it has tightened up its security to safeguard its citizens and assets.

There are security measures that have been put in place in terms of increasing police visibility in the city and more resources are being mobilised to ensure that the planned national shutdown does not disrupt nor infringe on the rights of those who will not be participating.

“The residents are assured that the public safety staff, working jointly with the other law enforcement agencies, stand ready to defend the city against any possible disruption that might occur,” said city spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize.

The DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Ross Strachan urged residents not to create panic, and to avoid spreading unverified information.

We now know what to expect if the worst unfolds as we have been here before. We’ve handled our situation within our relevant communities with composure, unity and organisation.

“Each community has a CPF executive that will be reinstating key contingency plans with the relevant community roleplayers that will be in close communication with enforcement authorities (SAPS/private security etc). Please be assured that we are well prepared for any possible threats, and know that a well-executed plan will be on standby if the anticipated unrest unfolds,” said Strachan in a notice.

Once again, please avoid panic or spreading fear-mongering. Please be vigilant and be in close communication with your local leadership structures.

The Mountain Rise CPF said it had a lengthy meeting with the Mountain Rise police management to discuss the concerns raised about the safety of the community.

The group said there was a national contingency plan in place for the impending strike.

“All off-duty officers will be on standby and will be working closely with all security companies and other agencies to deal with situations that may arise. We need to reduce the panic and hype within our communities and stop posting messages inciting violence and racism, fake or unverified information,” said the group in a social media notice.

Meanwhile, Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said Metro Police and the SAPS are in talks to come up with a comprehensive security plan that will prevent the undermining of the authority of the state and to ensure that the public and the business community feel safe.

He said all municipal services will be available as eThekwini employees are expected to report for duty.

Kaunda added that the city leadership has been assured by the EFF that the shutdown will be peaceful and that there will be no disruptions.

This city has just emerged from consecutive calamities that battered its economy and that of the country. Under no circumstances will we allow a shutdown of economic activities, no matter the gravity of the grievances.

“While peaceful protests are allowed, we have a responsibility to protect those who are not part of this shutdown, and it is their right to be protected. Those protesting must do so within the ambit of the law. Anyone undermining the authority of the state shall face the full might of the law.”