Elderly woman murdered in Richmond

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC has expressed her “profound shock and utter dismay” at the brutal murder of a 92-year-old woman from Nyazi area in Richmond.

Mavis Mtungwa was bludgeoned to death with an iron pot lid allegedly by a 27-year-old relative, in what MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said was a horrific and deeply disturbing act of violence that has shaken the community.

According to preliminary reports, the assailant became aggressive and attacked everyone in the household.

The incident is believed to have taken place a few hours after the assailant allegedly assaulted a child at the beginning of the week.

The loss of a life, especially one as vulnerable and cherished as that of a nonagenarian, is an unimaginable tragedy that should never occur within our society.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time and we stand in solidarity with them as they navigate the aftermath of this devastating incident,” she said.

She called upon law enforcement agencies not to be lenient to people who continue to abuse senior citizens.

“Acts of violence, particularly against the elderly, cannot and will not be tolerated in our province. The abuse and murder of elderly persons is concerning. It is our collective responsibility to protect and safeguard the most vulnerable members of our society and we must take action to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The entire community should condemn the heinous act and unite against violence, supporting one another and promoting a culture of peace and respect.

Khoza applauded the of the community and councillors of Richmond Local Municipality which led to the swift arrest of the perpetrator.