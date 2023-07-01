Engen ups fuel support to Gift of the Givers

By Witness Reporter

Engen has committed a further R3 million fuel to non-governmental organisation (NGO) Gift of the Givers to carry out their humanitarian work.

The petroleum company increased its total fuel support of the disaster response organisation since 2019 to R11,5 million.

Engen managing director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo presented a cheque recently to Gift of the Givers founder and chairman, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman.

Naidoo said Engen is humbled to contribute to an NGO that brings hope and relief to South Africa’s most vulnerable in times of extreme hardship.

As a company, we are committed to stepping up, starting with paying special attention to the people in the communities in which we operate and working with like-minded partners like Gift of the Givers.” said Naidoo Sooliman praised the value of the renewed partnership with Engen. READ MORE Nersa rejects tariff increase

“Gift of the Givers greatly appreciates the support extended to the organisation and its activities by Engen.

“This fuel contribution will help us provide humanitarian relief across South Africa, including in many under-resourced areas and support across our key projects.” said Sooliman.

Engen commended Gift of the Givers for staying ever true to their founding principle of servicing humanity regardless of race, religion, class, culture, political affiliation, and geographical boundary.

“Your unconditional humanitarian assistance remains an inspiration for all of us.

At Engen, we are committed to enriching lives for a sustainable future and are therefore driven to support organisations that are making a significant impact in changing the social landscape in our country.

Leading on this front, is the selfless and unconditional service to humanity done by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and his amazing team

“Partnerships with caring brands such as Engen, enable us to strengthen our ability to make an impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable people across South Africa,” he added