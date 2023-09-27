Erlo Stegen, the controversial founder of KwaSizabantu Mission, dies

By Witness Reporter

Erlo Hartwig Stegen, the controversial founder and director of KwaSizabantu Mission, died on Tuesday at the age of 88. This is according to a media statement by KwaSizabantu.

KwaSizabantu (the place of help for the people) was founded in 1970 by Stegen, who was a travelling evangelist among the Zulu population from the 1950s until the 1970s.

Stegen, also known as Baba Mfundisi, was born on March 2, 1935, to Carl and Irmgard Stegen on the family farm, Paardefontein, in KwaZulu-Natal.

“He devoted every moment of his life to God’s cause ever since and his supreme passion was to win men for Christ,” said the statement.

Stegen, who ministered worldwide, was described as an innovative and influential visionary by his mission.

The statement said he founded institutions of education and learning, established businesses and initiated humanitarian projects.

The mission said millions of visitors have passed through his ministry at KwaSizabantu Mission and received help and spiritual assistance.

His legacy and impact on the lives of all who met him, are immeasurable

The statement added that throughout his life Stegen suffered persecution. In September 2020, there were allegations that KwaSizabantu was a cult, with former members who claimed to have been abused backing these allegations.

In July, the CRL Commission released its report on the allegations of human abuses, saying it could not make a finding on the allegations of criminality.

Instead, the mission was ordered to apologise to those who came forward with the allegations of abuse.

Stegen’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.