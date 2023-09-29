Escaped prisoners on the run in KZN

By Chanel George

A search for escaped prisoners is underway in Durban.

It is believed that three prisoners escaped on Friday afternoon and are on the loose in Ottawa, a suburb in Durban KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time of the escape it’s said the prisoners were being transported from the Verulam Magistrate’s Court to Westville Prison.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for assistance from the South African Police Services (SAPS) requesting assistance to locate three men who forced open a holding cell and the door of a truck before they fled into a bush along the R102 near Phoenix, KZN.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) are currently searching for the prisoners.

Reaction officers surrounded the area while the RUSA Robinson R44 helicopter conducted a low level search.

The nature of their charges are unknown at this stage.