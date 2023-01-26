Eskom to implement stages 4 and 5 load shedding from Thursday

Witness Reporter

Eskom on Wednesday announced that stages 4 and 5 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am on Thursday until Sunday afternoon.

The public utility said load shedding had to be pushed to a higher stage as a result of losing a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethao and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Eskom hike will hit price of goods and services

Eskom added that returning the Matla and Tutuka generating units back to operation has been delayed.

Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have been returned to service

Eskom said planned maintenance sits at 6,462MW while the current amount of generating capacity is 15,977MW.

ALSO READ | Permanent load shedding for the next two years

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha meanwhile denied Monday’s announcement that stages 2 and 3 load shedding would be put in place permanently for the next two years.

Mantshantsha said that while the measure was considered, it was ultimately rejected.