eThekwini and Msunduzi ready for Stage 8 and beyond

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities say measures are in place to ensure water pump stations and electricity substations are secure and not overloaded should load shedding stages reach or exceed Stage 8.

Msunduzi Municipality say they already have a load shedding schedule that goes up to stage 8.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said load shedding does contribute to many electricity faults and damage to the system, such as the blowing up of transformers.

“There are instances where load shedding is temporarily put on hold to make room for the system to recover and for repairs.”

The eThekwini Municipality said its current load shedding schedule allowed for stages 1 up to 8, and excludes some water treatment works and electricity substations.

“The city ensured its readiness for all stages by introducing two new blocks with an A and B notation to enable this improved load management and control.”

The metro amended its load shedding schedule in May after the exemption period given by Eskom after the April 2022 floods came to an end.

Blocks 1 to 16 (both A and B) will continue to experience load shedding for two hours at a time. This generally includes all residential customers and commercial customers. Industrial nodes will only experience load shedding from Stage 7 for a block of four hours,” said eThekwini’s head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

Khuzwayo said some of the city’s water infrastructure was excluded from load shedding to minimise the impact on the water supply.

“For example, Inanda Dam, Wiggins water treatment works and Durban Heights water treatment works have been excluded.

“In addition, some of our pump stations have generators and will be able to continue working even during load shedding.”

“Also, to be excluded from load shedding are areas where the substations were severely damaged and are therefore unsafe to switch on and off, including Isipingo / Prospecton and Mariannridge where the substation burnt down last year and early this year,” she said.

The municipality said the schedule also took into account the impact of load shedding on traffic congestion in the city centre during peak times.

“We continue to call upon our residents to work with us to minimise electricity usage. We also call on residents to help us minimise trips after load shedding by switching off high load appliances such as stoves and geysers.”

In addition to this, it also helps if we don’t switch back on our appliances all at the same time immediately after load shedding.

“This reduces the amount of the load that is in the system and reduces the number of trips that we experience,” said Khuzwayo.