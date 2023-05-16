eThekwini cautions against speculation about Eskom negotiations

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says any pronouncement regarding its negotiations with Eskom over the load shedding would be premature as discussions are still under way.

The municipality said its electricity unit was in discussions with Eskom regarding a revised load shedding schedule.

The city said this after the Democratic Alliance in eThekwini urged it to fast-track its negotiations and provide the status of the discussions to avoid conflicting messages.

ALSO READ | Load shedding causing ‘total collapse’ of public service

DA eThekwini caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa said businesses and communities have started to panic over the uncertainty and reports of load shedding being fully implemented.

It is imperative to allow residents the ability to plan ahead of time and not cause unnecessary panic. READ MORE Msunduzi seeks a loan

In April 2022, the city’s electrical system lost 50% of its electrical load due to flooding.

Extensive repairs are still being performed, and there is no clear indication of when the 700 MW to 800 MW lost will be entirely recovered.

“The city has informed Eskom that the integrity of the electrical infrastructure remains gravely compromised and that if load shedding is fully implemented, the municipal system may collapse.

ALSO READ | SIU report to Scopa paints damning picture of eThekwini Municipality

“As a result of infrastructure failures, the duration and frequency of power outages have increased for residents around the city. Flood-related damage to water infrastructure has also resulted in numerous instances of water rationing,” said Mthethwa.

eThekwini municipality

eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the city had been granted relief by the utility when its infrastructure was severely compromised by the April 2022 floods and was hoping for a similar outcome if negotiations were successful.