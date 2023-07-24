eThekwini destroys old building

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality embarked on another demolition of a dilapidated building in Durban recently in order to improve the well-being and safety of the neighbouring community.

The illegal building, at 44 Lancers Road, was operating as an illegal tavern.

The demolition was part of a joint operation by several city departments, including human settlements, the area-based management unit, Metro Police, problem buildings division, urban improvement precinct and SAPS.

They carried out an operation on Monday last week to clear out the tavern, and the structure was demolished last Friday. According to the city, the illegal tavern on Lancers Road contributed to major crime that impacted the entire central business district (CBD).

The city took action following numerous complaints by conducting several raids which yielded positive results.

“Despite issuing several warnings, the owners continued to operate with impunity, forcing the city to take stern action against the owner of the tavern. The demolition forms a part of the city’s continued efforts to regenerate the CBD and ensure a safer eThekwini for all,” said eThekwini’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

In May, the municipality demolished a building at 97 Ingcuce Street in the CBD. The building was reported to have negatively impacted on the aesthetics of the precinct.

It was part of the problem buildings division’s objective to encourage and enforce the renovation of problem buildings by property owners.