eThekwini Municipality blamed for closure of Funworld

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Owner of the Durban beachfront entertainment venue Funworld Nic Steyn says since the news of the amusement park closing down broke, he has been stunned by the support shown by a vast number of people.

“Since releasing my initial statement to the media I’ve had an overwhelming response from all over South Africa, and even abroad.”

Steyn said the vast majority of people who have contacted him were both sad and angered that the venue would be closing down.

After 75 years, the amusement park will be shutting down its operations on May 1.

“I have now come to this point not through the lack of effort on my part to move Durban Funworld forward, but purely through the lack of interest by the eThekwini Municipality to see Durban Funworld continue.”

It’ll be a sad day for Durban and especially the beachfront when I will soon strip Durban Funworld bare. This could so easily be saved and solved by the eThekwini Municipality. READ MORE Alleged drug addict shot dead and one injured

The amusement rides, attractions and other assets will be put up for auction online from April 20.

“I have spent the past 12 years trying to sell the amusement rides and other assets to a suitable operator that I could mentor, in order for the iconic amusement park to continue to operate, improve and grow, for the benefit of its staff, its patrons and the Durban beachfront at large.

“Over the years I’ve had numerous offers to purchase Durban Funworld as a going concern, but they have all hit the same stumbling block of not being able to secure a lease for the premises from its landlord, the eThekwini Municipality. Durban Funworld’s lease expired six years ago in April 2017,” he said.

Steyn said prior to the expiry of the lease, in July 2016 the municipality issued a letter stating that they would extend the lease for a further eight years, for a committed buyer at the time who had his funding in place. “However, after the municipal elections in August 2016, this was not honoured. The buyer and his funders had no option but to abandon the purchase,” said Steyn.

ALSO READ | Nzama appointed new UShaka board chair

He said in December 2020 the municipality passed a full council resolution to purchase all the amusement rides and attractions to add to uShaka Marine World’s entertainment offering.

When that didn’t materialise, Steyn said he offered to continue to operate Durban Funworld should the municipality wish to purchase all the assets and then put the premises and assets out on tender as a going concern, to find a suitable operator.

“That offer, as well as my letter of notice to the municipality dated February 27, has been met with a deafening silence from the municipality. I haven’t even had so much as the courtesy of an acknowledgement of receipt from the municipality, which I requested.”

“Over the past number of years I’ve watched in sadness as the jewel in Durban’s crown, its beachfront, has deteriorated at an alarming rate. I don’t want to add to that deterioration but after six years of operating on a month-to-month basis the situation has become untenable. I am left with no choice but to unfortunately add to the Durban beachfront degradation,” said Steyn.

ALSO READ | Proposal to turn Durban’s old army site into film studio welcomed

He said it has become clear to me that the eThekwini Municipality does not want to keep the iconic amusement park intact.

I should point out that in 1977 Durban Funworld was the first public entity to open its doors to all races.

“Openly in defiance of the terms of his lease at the time, Nic Steyn Snr opened Durban Funworld for every person, regardless of race, to enjoy. This was many years before any other public entities in South Africa openly welcomed all races.”

eThekwini Municipality acknowledged receipt of Steyn’s intention to cancel his lease.

The metro said the notice to cancel the lease comes when it was already working on “big” plans for future use of the site.

“The city is currently working on a tendering process to attract developers to upgrade the Funworld site in line with the zoning of the beachfront.

“The entire precinct’s look is to be upgraded to meet world-class standards of modern theme parks,” said city manager Musa Mbhele. The municipality said the property will be going out to tender this year to invite proposals for redevelopment.”

Our hope is that the successful developer will deliver a world-class facility that our residents and visitors deserve, a facility that will raise the overall aesthetics of our golden mile

However, Steyn believes the city was setting itself up for a financial disaster.

I don’t think eThekwini Municipality realises what the cost would be to replace Durban Funworld.

“To put the vacant premises out on tender and expect someone, or entity, to invest the amount that will be required, which will conservatively be in the region of R200 million, to rebuild the amusement park, will be a financial disaster for any investor, especially given the state of the Durban Beachfront at present.”

Opposition parties

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini called on the mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to extend Funworld lease.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini will write to the Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, calling on him to urgently consult with the owner of the Fun World amusement park in Durban, Nic Steyn, and to either extend the lease of the park or to work with him to allow for him to transfer skills to any new development which replaces it,” said DA eThekwini Caucus Whip: Economic Development and Planning, Sakhile Mngadi.

Mngadi said the closure of the facility was a major blow to the Durban Beachfront, which suffered the worst holiday season in recorded history this past December.

ALSO READ | Exciting holiday programme on offer at Crocworld on the KZN South Coast

ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango said he was concerned by how the municipality handles issues of economic growth.

“The beach is already an issue due to the sewer, by closing Funworld, you are not giving the people of Durban a reason to visit the beachfront. The municipality needs to make the city conducive for investors to be able to operate.”

Inkatha Freedom Party eThekwini spokesperson, Mdu Nkosi said Durban will definitely mean eThekwini will lose more tourists.

However he said he was hopeful that an investor will come on board and will keep the standards of the previous owner.

Durban residents

Minky Geel said four generations of her family have enjoyed the amusement park, she was saddened by the news of the closure because for her family, it meant an end to a family tradition.

“For my family when I was growing up, going to the beachfront, going on the rides and swimming in the paddle pool was a treat that came once a year. I even have memories of losing a shoe while on the sky rides many years ago.”

Tarryn Kumm said she felt as though the city was losing a part of its heritage and tourism factor.

Our history is going down the drain, we need to wake up as a country and manage our heritage better.

Daisy Mohan said she has always taken it for granted that the amusement park will always be there and has delayed for years to take her family again, however she was hopeful that if it was taken up by new owners they would improve on the safety element.