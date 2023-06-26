eThekwini municipality introduces eco-friendly toilets

By Nosipho Gumede

The eThekwini Municipality has introduced eco-friendly toilets in some areas as part of their Alternative Sanitation Technologies project.

Alternative Sanitation Technologies is a project aimed at promoting better hygiene and mitigating the contamination of the environment, while also putting an end to pit toilets.

According to a statement released by the municipality, areas that have begun to enjoy the eco-friendly toilets include Dassenhoek, Itshelimnyama, Verulam, Zwelisha, Bulferdria, Umlazi D, A, B and Imfume.

They added that more toilets will be rolled out to more areas in the new financial year, which begins next month.

eThekwini Mayor

EThekwini mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said more than 400 eco-friendly toilets have been constructed since the project started in April. He added that the project will continue until April next year.

We will continue to explore environmentally friendly technology to provide decent sanitation for our residents. Our goal is to end pit latrines and other forms of toilets that are not decent for use,” said Kaunda.

He said the municipality will also be emptying and cleaning pit latrines for households that still have these toilets and that the contract for this has already been finalised.