eThekwini says Clare Estate water is safe

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says the water supply in Durban’s Clare Estate was safe for consumption and claims of contamination were false and misleading.

The metro has assured residents that the results of tap water samples taken on April 6 and 7 in O’Flattery Road, Clare Estate, were compliant with potable water standards as per the South African National Standard 241 for drinking water.

This is after Clare Estate councillor, Alicia Kissoon, reported that an increasing number of residents are becoming ill after drinking tap water.

She said results from a water quality test she requested revealed shocking results, with E. coli levels in excess of 200% above the normal acceptable levels.

eThekwini said the false narrative of contaminated water emanated from the City’s Water and Sanitation team repairing a burst water main last month.

“Water pipelines were isolated during the repairs. Unfortunately, during the repairs, a TLB accidentally damaged both the water and sewer pipeline.

Following the incident, the City took samples to assess the possibility of water being compromised.

The first batch of results indicated that the sample did not comply, and teams immediately flushed out and disinfected the line to ensure compromised water is removed out of the network and would not reach the taps of residents,” eThekwini head of communication, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said.

Khuzwayo said more samples were taken while repairs were being undertaken and further flushing of water pipelines was done to clear the supply of any contamination.

“The repairs on the damaged pipes have been completed and further tests were done to ascertain water quality. These tests have shown that water is safe to drink.”