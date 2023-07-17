eThekwini to appoint an independent summons server

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality Council has approved the tender processes for the appointment of an independent summons server that will assist the Metro Police to issue summons to traffic offenders and ensure adequate fine collections.

The full council meeting took place at the Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) on Thursday.

Council approved the request from the security and emergency services committee to rescind a council decision made in 2018 in respect of the Metro Police summons services tender.

The request read: “Authority is sought to rescind the council decision of June 28, 2018 following the advice given by the Legal and Compliance Unit with regard to what they regarded as the inappropriate manner in which the Metro Police Unit handles the summons service.”

As part of its core functions, the Metro Police Unit oversees contravention in relation to traffic and by-laws and subsequently issues summons where offenders have failed to pay penalties imposed for contravention made.

According to the executive committee report, in 2018 a total of eight companies that responded to the tender failed at the tender evaluation stage due to lack of experience.

According to Democratic Alliance councillor Andre Beetge, who delivered the report, during deliberations at the executive council level, it was proposed that there was a need for the municipality to start a new tender process and engage a service provider to support the Metro Police unit to issue summons to traffic offenders.

He said this was going to lead to the reduction of traffic fines being written-off and increase the collection of fines.

Beetge said the DA was, however, concerned that an independent company would contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

“A concern being raised about the details of vehicle owners and their residential addresses, having to be administered by independent people, mention being made that this will pose a risk in terms of contravening the Popia,” he said.

He added that an alternative proposal was made that the Metro Police unit be capacitated; “through the establishment of a dedicated team of peace officers to handle the summons services function: including increased number of vehicles to enable swift operations by the officers when executing their duties.”

In view of what was regarded as the risk involved in engaging external service providers, the DA abstained on the matter at this stage, with other political parties being in support

The financial implications for this new tender is R1 million.