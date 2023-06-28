eThekwini welcomes boost to GDP from hosting the Durban July

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) says the Durban July is one of many events which have a huge economic impact on the city and KwaZulu-Natal, and which helps to sustain the tourism industry.

A bumper crowd of 50 000 people, over R431 million contribution to the local economy and out-of-this-world fashion are some of the elements that will again make the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023, Africa’s greatest horse racing spectacular.

The eThekwini Municipality said it was ready to host the R5 million record stake Hollywoodbets Durban July horseracing event on July 1.

The city is anticipating between 35 000 and 48 000 punters and fashionistas to converge on the Greyville Racecourse and Hollywoodbets is betting on a 50 000 strong crowd.

The event is expected to generate a direct spend of R65 million, contributing a whopping R130 million to the GDP and creating 1 500 job opportunities.

“But more than the direct economic benefit, the event draws the world’s focus to the Zulu Kingdom, giving the destination immeasurable PR and destination coverage which is invaluable,” said Edtea MEC Siboniso Duma.

As the provincial government, and through our tourism promotion entity, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, we continue to work closely with tourism partners from the continent to grow this event into a truly Pan-African event boosting tourism

To further raise the visibility and brand awareness of the Zulu Kingdom, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal has bought the naming rights to the fifth race of the Durban July, now called the Zulu Kingdom Golden Slipper.

Safety is a priority

The department said the safety of the thousands of residents and visitors at this event was a priority and eThekwini will deploy some 100 Metro Police officers at strategic areas in Greyville during the Durban July.

It is unfortunate that as we get ready for this magnificent event, some of Durban’s most popular beaches have closed following a failure of sewage infrastructure in the Umhlanga area.

“Therefore, I would like to remind visitors that KZN has a 600 km coastline with pristine beaches close to Durban, both to the North around Ballito and southwards from Amanzimtoti.”

“I hope that you thoroughly enjoy the electric atmosphere of thundering hooves pounding the racetrack, the frenzied shouts of jockeys charging to the finish line, the roar of the crowd rising from their seats and, of course, the fashion that brings glamour to the event,” said Duma