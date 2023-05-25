eThekwini’s venue hire plans have opposition hot under the collar

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says much research went into The Pencil Club’s being recommended to host municipal client meetings.

eThekwini Municipality made a recommendation to the Economic Development and Planning committee this week to host city officials’ client meetings at the elite members-only club located in uMhlanga, which will cost eThekwini ratepayers R16 000 per day, excluding refreshments.

The report was voted against by some opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA, who felt it was a misuse of ratepayers money.

In its defence, the municipality said the city’s economic development and planning cluster tabled the report where it sought approval to use The Pencil Club for meetings with investors, thereby presenting a chance to showcase what the city has to offer.

“The Pencil Club was found to be an ideal location, as it is situated near various new developments, including but not limited to the Raddison Blu hotel, Oceans Mall, and the Sibaya Precinct among others. This presents a chance to showcase and demonstrate the city’s offerings and enhance investor confidence,” said municipal communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

She said most news reports have chosen to conveniently ignore in pursuit of sensational headlines that the report was about venue hire as and when required, it was not about membership of The Pencil Club.

“The city hires venues across the municipality all the time. Any insinuation that some venues must be excluded from procurement for no other reason other than some reporter once heard that there are cigars in that venue must be rejected. All that is required in all procurement is that the correct procedures must be followed, and necessary approvals obtained …”

Opposition parties

The DA’s economic development and planning committee member, Sakhile Mngadi, said the arguments presented about the inability for the city and deputy city manager Lihle Phewa to host meetings elsewhere while the city has access to the city hall, ICC and Moses Mabhida venues did not hold water.

ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said his party had no objections against the club, “however, there was no denying that there are numerous places in and around Durban that could accommodate meetings without having to dig deep into ratepayer pockets”.

“In a metro that ranks as one of the worst-performing metropolitan municipalities in South Africa, it is mind-blowing that the city leadership would consider such frivolous spend, much less bring a report to council …

The city officials can always use city hall offices, Moses Mabhida and the ICC for meetings and take visitors on a tour around the city if the intention is to show them the catalytic projects.

Responding to why The Pencil Club was specifically regarded, Khuzwayo said much research went into the compilation of the report and a comparative cost-benefit analysis was conducted among six other venues in the city that have similar offerings as The Pencil Club.

She said based on the analysis of the other venues in Durban which had prices between R8 000 to R25 500, the costs associated with venue hire at The Pencil Club aligned with market standards and were competitively priced.

“The Pencil Club offers a total of six meeting rooms, with venue hire prices varying from R3 000 for a capacity of six people, to R16 000 for a larger space accommodating up to 80 individuals.”