Ezemvelo field rangers on stand-by for reported loose lions

By Nosipho Gumede

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said it cannot confirm nor deny the presence of lions in the Nembe area, North of KZN.

This follows reports from three different families claiming to have seen a male and a female lion lurking in the area.

According to a statement released by Ezemvelo’s communication manager Musa Mntambo, field rangers were immediately deployed to the location to confirm the lions’ presence, track and catch them.

They did not did not find any lion spoor in the area, but said it is important to note that the Nembe area has a hard surface, making it difficult to detect any spoors.

Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP), a game reserve home to lions, near where lions were allegedly seen, is more than 100km away. Recently, Ezemvelo has not received any reports of livestock killed by lions. It would be a rare occasion that the lions might have walked for more than 100 kilometres without killing any livestock," said Mntambo.

Ezemvelo’s ecologist Dr Dvae Druce said he highly doubts that the animals seen were lions and doubts even more that they would come from HiP.

“Hluhluwe to Mlalazi is an extremely long way, and it has a lot of developed areas. When lions have left the iMfolozi section of the park in the past, they have always followed the river, either the White Umfolozi towards oPhathe or the Black Umfolozi up towards Babanango/Vryheid,” said Druce.

“However, recently we have witnessed strange incidents in other provinces of people keeping dangerous wild animals as pets. They have also been wild animals that escaped whilst in-transit,” added Druce.

He said Ezemvelo cannot ignore such reports and must investigate any reports of dangerous wild animal sightings.

Ezemvelo pleads with community members

Ezemvelo has appealed to community members to inform the nearest police station if they hear any lion roaring sounds or see the lions.

They also appealed to the community members to notify Ezemvelo if they find any animal remains, as that will allow them to determine if the dead animal was killed by lions or other wild animals living outside of protected areas.