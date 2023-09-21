Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife improving, says board’s chair

By Clive Ndou

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife board chairperson Lydia Johnson is impressed with the strides made by the conservation entity since the arrival of members of the new board. The board was tasked with overseeing the turnaround of the troubled entity.

When Johnson and other board members were brought in last year, Ezemvelo was facing a plethora of challenges, ranging from crumbling infrastructure to declining revenues.

Communities neighbouring Ezemvelo wildlife facilities were engaged in continuous protests, which resulted at times in tourists being unable to access some conservation facilities such as the popular Hluhluwe iMfolozi Game Reserve.

While Johnson told The Witness that Ezemvelo still faced challenges, she added that there have been significant improvements since the arrival of the current board.

She said the board appreciated the role of the media in pointing out shortcomings within Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife “as that helps us strengthen our interventions”.

“However, having said that, it would be incorrect to keep on painting a picture of an entity which is on the verge of collapse. The truth is that a lot is being done to turn around the situation at the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.”

Johnson, who is a former KZN Legislature speaker, was head-hunted by the provincial government after administrative weaknesses, coupled with the lack of accountability and oversight, had placed the province’s conservation entity on the edge of a precipice.

On the matter of the community protests — they were a reflection of the deteriorating relationship between Ezemvelo and the neighbouring community. There was a breakdown in communication between Ezemvelo and the communities

“So, as the board, when we came in we insisted that the communication lines between Ezemvelo and the communities should be restored.”

Traditional leaders, izinduna and other community leaders, Johnson said, now play a key role in the engagements between Ezemvelo and the communities. “There are soccer games currently being organised by Ezemvelo within the communities. We now also have local Ezemvelo boards,” she said.

Johnson said the problem of porous fences, which in the past turned communities against the entity after wild animals — including lions — preyed on the villagers’ livestock after escaping, was also being addressed.

“As we speak, new perimeter fences are being erected.”

Johnson said the board had visited the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi and found people hard at work erecting the fence.

“If you can recall, one of the reasons which led to the protests was that locals were not being given job opportunities,” she said.

“What made us even more happy is that people from the neighbouring communities are part of this important project of fixing the perimeter fence. So, as the board, we are happy that communities are now deriving tangible benefits from Ezemvelo facilities.”

A former MEC for Public Works, Johnson was at one point also the MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs and Rural Development.

Johnson and members of the current Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife board were brought in following the removal of the previous board.

According to the then Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the previous board was removed after failing to perform its oversight duties.