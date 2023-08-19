Families relieved as Govender brothers get seven years for unrest crimes

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Brothers Dylan and Ned Govender have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for common assault, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder committed during the July unrest in 2021 in Durban.

They appeared at the Durban high court on Thursday and Judge Gregory Kruger handed down sentences of three years, 12 months and seven years to be served concurrently by both the brothers.

In May this year, the brothers were found not guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Mondli Majola, who died during the unrest in Phoenix. However, they were found guilty of assault with intent to cause Majola grievous bodily harm.

The evidence showed that Dylan hit him with the butt of his knife and Ned hit him with a pick handle.

The court also found them both guilty of assaulting Mxolisi Phuthuzo, and guilty of the attempted murder of Nkululeko Mangwe.

They were acquitted on charges relating to a fourth complainant, Qaphelani Mkhovu, as the state did not have sufficient evidence. In court on Thursday, judge Kruger said the probation officer’s report stated that both the brothers were not remorseful, instead they felt that they were scapegoats for others who were also involved in the crime during the unrest period.

“The brothers further stated that they were very upset that they were not given an opportunity to tell their side of the story by the police, this has led to them losing trust in the police, courts and media,” the report read.

In passing his judgment, judge Kruger said he considered that the brothers had already spent eight months behind bars before being admitted for bail. The brothers’ legal counsel appealed the sentences, claiming there was not enough evidence to prove that it was indeed them that caused the injuries on the victims as they didn’t act alone in the assaulting of the victims.

However, the court dismissed their application, stating that the judgment was long and detailed.

“I have weighed all the facts set before me, another court will not come to a different conclusion,” said Kruger.

Majola’s mother, Nombuso, said she was pleased with the sentence of seven years even though they were acquitted on charges of his murder.

Today is a happy day for us as a family, we are glad that they are going to serve a jail term finally.

Nombuso said living without her son has been difficult and that led to her moving to a different township. The sentencing was also attended by organisations and political parties in support of the families of those who were murdered.

Speaking outside court, the Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal’s chairperson, Mongezi Twala, said he was not satisfied with the term given to the brothers.

There were many of our brothers and sisters that were assaulted and killed during the unrest in Phoenix. However, the courts failed to convict perpetrators for the murders.

“Who then killed our people because we know for a fact that people died?” he asked.