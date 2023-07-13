Family of dead woman encouraged to approach SAHRC

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has encouraged the family of a woman who was allegedly abandoned by paramedics to file a civil case and a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Thembeka Sikhosana (38) later died in hospital after her family took her to the nearest clinic in a neighbour’s car.

The DA visited the Sikhosana family on Wednesday with a complaint letter to the SAHRC already prepared and encouraged Thembeka’s sister, Mbali Sikhosana to personally submit it.

After the short visit to the family’s home and engagement with Mbali, the DA accompanied her to the KZN SAHRC branch for her to file the complaint.

In the complaint, the DA requested a public apology from the KZN Department of Health and paramedics to the Sikhosana family and “consequence management against the two paramedics, as well as recommendations that will ensure all patients receive the assistance they require from the emergency services.”

The DA believes that, had Thembeka been assisted in a timely manner by qualified paramedics and treated in a dignified and caring manner in hospital, she might very well still have been alive. “It [SAHRC] needs to be determined whether this horrific incident was a once-off violation or form part of a bigger pattern of negligence in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health,” said DA shadow minister of health, Michele Clarke.

According to Mbali, Thembeka was born with a hole in her heart and had issues related to her heart condition all her life. However, her condition worsened last month and she became bedridden. Mbali said on the evening of the incident she called paramedics to take her sister to hospital, but before the paramedics arrived they called and questioned if they were waiting on the road.

She explained that her sister was too ill to walk on her own and that she had no help to carry her to the road. “When the paramedics arrived, they refused to get out of the ambulance and asked that we get her to the ambulance ourselves; they also refused to give a stretcher, which would have made it easier for us to pull her with.

We exchanged words and they eventually decided to abandon her, and told us that we would need to get her to the hospital ourselves

Mbali said, after her sister was left on the roadside, they requested a neighbour to assist with taking her to the nearest clinic, and she was then transferred to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, as her condition had worsened. She died almost two weeks later.

The KZN Department of Health said the two paramedics involved in the incident were suspended. The department said attempts to further engage with the family proved futile due to “the lack of co-operation from one member of the family”.

It is unfortunate that the family member is alleging that she was not contacted by the department, whereas there is ample evidence to the contrary

“The department is in possession of an exchange of communication between one of its officials and the family member, where she blatantly refuses to engage with anyone from the department,” said the department in a statement.

The department said a reasonable amount of time was required to conduct and conclude an investigation of this nature.

“The family is requested to co-operate with the investigation so that this process may not be jeopardised.”