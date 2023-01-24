Farmers bear brunt of heatwave

Khethukuthula Xulu

Agricultural groups and farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned that the recent heatwave coupled with load shedding has caused severe losses and increased the risk of losing crops, animals and produce.

This in turn could result in shortages of some products.

A dairy farmer in Mooi River was forced to dump litres of spoilt milk due to load shedding. Alan Stratford of Stratford Farms took to Twitter to share a video of the wastage with the caption: “Thank you Eskom … 12 000 litres of milk sour due to your poor service”, and “Bad bad news … my milk buyer also lost milk due to power issues … dumping milk. uyafiwe indlalo …sizolamba (we will go hungry)”.

Stratford Farms

Ross Stratford, a director at Stratford Farms said they lost R80 000 from those 12 000 litres alone. “The R80 000 we lost is just a small part of the problem.

The big problem is that we are not able to irrigate our fields to feed our cows and the companies we buy the feed from also have a shortage because they are also experiencing load shedding.

There could be a milk shortage because we were not able to deliver the milk to the retailers.”

Stratford said milk production was slow and they were down to 50% of production. He added that the heatwave and load shedding combined meant that their cows could not be fed efficiently.

Our water pumps packed up due to load shedding and we cannot water the grass or have enough water for the cows to drink. Our cows eat 60% grass and at this point there is not enough pasture for them to feed on and we are forced to buy them more cow feed, which is not recommended at this time of the year.

He said ultimately consumers will be paying more for a litre of milk.

“Its a supply and demand business — retailers would have to make a profit when farmers hike their prices to make up for lost produce.”

Kwanalu

KZN agricultural group, Kwanalu said with the current challenge of heat and load shedding, many producers were struggling to keep products cooled, fields irrigated and animals watered and fed.

“With the increased need to ensure food security, producers have no choice but to increase their inputs to ensure those products, animals and other outputs, remain at a high quality,” said Kwanalu CEO, Sandy La Marque.

Kwanalu encouraged all producers to be part of their local association structures where they can collectively share and strategise on cost-effective options and produce quality food for consumers.

SA Canegrowers

SA Canegrowers said as much as sugarcane was a sub-tropical crop and generally did well in a hot and moist climate, the recent heat has brought some challenges.

The organisation said the heat was especially problematic for irrigated growers who need to water their crops more in this heat but cannot on account of load shedding.

January has been particularly dry in KwaZulu-Natal, which is not ideal for the crop. We have had reports of the crop under strain in certain sugarcane areas and this will certainly impact negatively on growers.

“At this stage we remain positive that rains will return and that the crop will continue to grow, but we are monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis,” said SA Canegrowers CEO, Thomas Funke.

Imifino, a non-profit organisation (NPO) that established community garden centres in the Upper Highway Molweni and Shongweni areas to feed the disadvantaged, said extreme weather conditions like heavy rains and extreme heat means many of the crops meant to feed the needy go to waste.

Member of the NPO, Matt Wilson, said the rain experienced during December and early January caused quite a lot of damage in the gardens.

“The soil became too waterlogged, and many of the commercial vegetables actually struggled with too much water.”

He said they had hoped that the sunlight would remedy the situation; however, they find themselves with more challenges.

What we have now experienced has also created huge challenges in the gardens. KZN is experiencing a long heat wave; it has been weeks now of temperatures in the mid-30s, with no rain to water the gardens.

Wilson said the organisation has also focused their attention on planting and re-connecting the communities with some of the wild greens (imifino), which people have been eating for hundreds of years.

“Fruit trees and indigenous herbs are more drought-tolerant and hardy and can withstand periods of dry heat.

We can see that in order for a food garden to survive these challenging climatic times, rainwater harvesting is vital. We also use permacultural techniques such as companion planting and mulching to protect and keep the soil cool which then protects the beneficial soil microorganisms

With all these challenges, one could only imagine the costs of the loss and whether it would translate to high food prices and have an impact on the overall livelihood of the general public.

Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business

Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business CEO, Melanie Venness said the combination of load shedding and the heatwave has been devastating in many respects.

“Stock spoils, crops are ruined and livestock is at risk. Desperately needed water supplies are being negatively impacted by load shedding and cooling systems that rely on electricity are simply not available. Certainly lives and livelihoods are under threat,” Veness said.