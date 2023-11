By Khethukuthula Xulu

Pietermaritzburg and Durban municipalities are waging a war on crime ahead of the festive season to ensure the safety of residents and tourists over this period.

Speaking at the official launch of the festive season programme, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city has pulled out all the stops to ensure that residents and visitors have a wonderful and safe stay in Durban, where thousands of holidaymakers flock every year to enjoy the city’s beaches.

“As part of our effort to deliver a safe and memorable festive season, the Metro Police is working with all law enforcement agencies including the SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate, and private security companies to maintain high visibility in all tourism sites and areas that we have identified as crime hot spots,” said Kaunda.

He said about 168 contract security personnel have been added, who will conduct regular patrols with the police around the city and on the beaches. Kaunda said police have a right to remove vagrants along the promenade as they have a negative impact on tourism and may pose a threat to visitors’ safety.

To control traffic on the beachfront, certain roads leading to the beachfront will be access controlled.

“During this period, road safety becomes one of the key components of ensuring we deliver a peaceful and joyful holiday season.

“Our law enforcement officers have declared zero tolerance on drinking and driving, and reckless behaviour on our roads. Law enforcement operations including multidisciplinary roadblocks will be conducted throughout the city to clamp down on all forms of criminality.”

Kaunda also unveiled 62 new Metro police vehicles that will be patrolling streets during the festive season and beyond. During this festive season, Durban was anticipating receiving an estimated 950000 visitors.

The hotel occupancy rate expected this year is around 62%, compared to the 57% achieved last year.

We want to assure our visitors that when they come to Durban, they will find the city clean, our warm beaches and swimming pools open. Currently, the city has 23 bathing beaches and 34 swimming pools that are open and safe for swimming

“Recently, we conducted a joint sampling of water quality with Adopt a River, a non-profit organisation whose samples are tested by an independent laboratory, Talbot.”

“We are pleased that the water quality results were comparable and reflected that our water was safe for swimming.

“The joint sampling is to enable credible comparison of results and to ensure transparency and public safety,” said Kaunda.

In Pietermaritzburg, a festive season road safety campaign was launched on Wednesday. The aim of the campaign was to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduced crime throughout the city during the busiest season of the year.

Msunduzi’s festive season safety plans

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said the city has joined forces with the traffic department, private security companies, the SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and SafeCity. The campaign kicked off yesterday morning at 6 am, with traffic officers conducting a roadblock in the CBD.

Deputy municipal manager, Mandla Zuma, said the roadblock was a success. “During this morning’s road block, 53 motorists were charged. A total of 61 motorists were prosecuted for not wearing seatbelts, driving without a licence, driving an unlicenced vehicle and driving while using their cellphones,” said Zuma.

He said 20 warrants were issued to the collective value of R35000. “There were also 14 people arrested during the roadblock,” said Zuma. Thebolla commended the work done by all private security companies for their work done over the year.

“We can disclose that law enforcement agencies such as the SAPS, Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security companies will be working together to ensure safe travels for drivers and visitors,” said Thebolla.

He said the municipality will also be working closely with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), which has joined the fight against crime to clean the streets of KwaZulu-Natal, in close partnership with the police and security companies, to protect its taxi operators and commuters.

The Witness raised the issue of broken traffic lights which were vandalised over the past few weeks and pressed the city for its plans to fix them. Thebolla said they will be investigating the issue, using SafeCity cameras to find the perpetrators.

According to Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, there are currently eight intersections where controllers have been stolen and the inner frames were vandalised. “We are working on a process to order about 10 controllers to replace the stolen controllers.

“The municipality urges the members of the community to join in the fight against vandalism, theft and illegal connections. They can do so by reporting these criminal activities to law enforcement,” said Mkhize.

*Additional reporting by Chanel George