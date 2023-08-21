Fire alert for north-western KZN and parts of the Midlands

By Witness Reporter

The SA Weather Office (Saws) has warned of veld fire conditions in areas around KZN on Monday.

Areas affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma — Indaka and Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele — including Estcourt and Sobabili, Mpofana — including Giants Castle and Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, Okhahlamba and uMngeni.

The warning is in place from 9 am to 6 pm. Saws warned that wind gusts of 25 to 35 knots are expected in the afternoon.

ALSO READ | Three-year-old dies in Sobantu fire

The fire danger index is above 75 over parts of Amajuba, Uthukela, Umzinyathi and Zululand, which is favourable for the development and rapid spread of fire, said Saws.

The impact is expected to be reduced visibility, damage to property, damage to vegetation, air and water pollution, and loss of human and/or animal life. They warned people not to make fires in open areas or leave fires unattended.

Don’t throw cigarette butts out of cars or in the open veld. Don’t throw bottles in the veld as they can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.

“Prepare and maintain fire breaks in a controlled manner. In the case of a large fire, report it immediately and move away from the area to allow professionals to deal with it.

“In cases where there is a shortage of water, use sand to control the fire,” advised Saws.