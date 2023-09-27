Fire roars across Injisuthi Camp

By Zama Myeza

A fire at the Injisuthi campsite was put out by campers, staff and residents around the campsite on Sunday morning. Injisuthi is part of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

It is in the northern section of the Giants Castle area of the Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park.

According to Musa Mntambo, the communications manager of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

We also heard that there was another fire in the surrounding area close to the campsite at 11 pm on Sunday

“From both of the fires, no one was injured and there have been no reports of any animals being affected by the fire,” said Mntambo.

According to David Sclanders, who was camping at the campsite over the weekend, eight cars in the hikers car park were at risk, as were the buildings. “There were about 50 campers on site at the time of the fire.

“No firebreaks appear to have been burned. Guests and some of the cleaning staff helped to put the fire out. The camp has burned down before. It is believed to have started in a rubbish bin,” said Sclanders.

“We do have fire extinguishers on and around our campsite,” said Mntambo, adding that he was not sure whether there are firebreaks around the campsite at the moment.

The campsite also experienced another fire a few years ago.

According to Mntambo, the fire happened approximately two years ago and the building that burnt down was the staff accommodation.