Focus on KZN economy

Clive Ndou

With concerns mounting over KwaZulu-Natal’s economic situation characterised by high unemployment and deepening poverty, government is intensifying efforts to boost growth and create jobs.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille, whose department is key to economic development in KZN, will be in Durban on Tuesday for the launch of this year’s Africa Travel Indaba, viewed as a catalyst for the revival of KZN’s tourism industry battered by Covid-19, the July 21 unrest and last year’s floods.

The gathering will see tourism industry players from across Africa converge on Durban as part of efforts to position Africa and KZN as top international tourism destinations.

The economic recovery of KZN, which is the country’s second largest economy after Gauteng, is viewed by the national government as being of key importance to the revival of the economy of the entire country.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is also in the province as part of discussions centred around the revival of the province’s economy.

Godongwana — whose visit to KZN follows that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in the province two weeks ago — held meetings over the weekend with the ANC’s provincial leadership and other key stakeholders.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo confirmed that Godogwanga was part of the governing party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) two-day meeting, which ended on Monday.

He offered to respond to the request made by the PEC regarding the allocation of resources for the rollout of socioeconomic infrastructure.

“As the ANC we remain seized with a programme of action that will ensure job creation and economic development,” he said.

Accounting for about 16% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), KZN’s key sectors, which could see the province becoming the country’s main economic hub, include the oceanic, tourism and transport industries.

As additional efforts to revive the province’s economy, Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Siboniso Duma will on Tuesday visit small business owners in the township of uMlazi in Durban. This as some of the business owners in the area are battling to get back on their feet after their businesses were destroyed by last year’s floods.

In efforts to revive small, micro and medium enterprises [SMMEs] which suffered losses or were left inoperable by the flooding, the MEC will also launch the EDTEA flood relief business support fund, administered by Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN)

Duma will also use the visit to update the public about the department’s business funding scheme, called the Operation Vula fund, currently entering its second phase.

The MEC, the department said, was expected to also share details on “the second phase of the Operation Vula fund, a grant funding scheme initiated by EDTEA with the aim of ensuring that adequate support is afforded towards the development and promotion of sustainable emerging enterprises, which include SMMEs and co-operatives”.

According to the premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the focus of the KZN provincial government in the coming months would be on the implementation of the province’s recovery plan meant to uplift KZN’s economic performance.

“We remain resolute in our economic re-calibration, reconstruction and recovery plan, which targets increasing the levels of investment in priority sectors, infrastructure development and export development,” she said