Former KZN Sport and Arts MEC Bani-Mapena’s relationship with ANC top brass ‘soured’

By Clive Ndou

A close association with an ANC KwaZulu-Natal senior leader has been cited as the reason that led to the breakdown in the relationship between the party’s top brass and former Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena, who resigned last week.

According to sources, Bani-Mapeni has close ties with ANC provincial treasurer Ntuthuko Mahlaba, whose relationship with other members of the ANC KZN top five leaders — including provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma — is rumoured to have soured.

Both Bani-Mapena and the ANC KZN leadership, which dismissed claims of divisions within the party’s top five provincial leadership structure, are yet to disclose the reasons she quit as MEC.

“It is a well-known fact within the ANC PEC [provincial executive committee] that the relationship between Mahlaba and some top five leaders is currently not good at all.

Some of the top five leaders are of the view that Mahlaba is aloof and not working within the collective READ MORE Arts department’s alleged booze bash

Another PEC member told The Witness that Mahlaba, who is also the MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements, is currently fighting off attempts to have him booted out of both his MEC and ANC provincial treasurer positions.

“He has lost the trust of the majority of the officials. The overwhelming view is that it has become risky to have both Mahlaba and Bani-Mapena in the provincial cabinet.

There are fears that the two could use their MEC positions to campaign against some of the ANC officials.

The truth is that comrade Amanda increasingly found it difficult to continue in her position after she became aware that the majority of the top five members no longer had confidence in her. So, it’s not surprising that she ultimately chose to quit.

There have been reports that Bani-Mapena was recalled by the ANC provincial top five leaders after her department hosted an artist event where guests were allegedly handed alcohol vouchers worth R6 000.

While Bani-Mapena could not be reached for comment as her cellphone was continuously on voicemail, she did however, issue a statement denying any wrongdoing in the artist event saga.

Statement by Bani-Mapena

Her lawyer, advocate Rema Munnsamy, said he will first have to take instructions from “my client” before responding to The Witness’ questions.

In a statement posted by Bani-Mapena’s former spokesperson, Nathi Olifant, on Facebook, the former MEC labelled claims that she condoned the abuse of state funds during last month’s event as “an extension of falsehood” and attacks designed to tarnish her “good name”.

A former ANCYL leader, Bani-Mapeai was announced as MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture in August last year.

Prior to her appointment as MEC, Bani-Mapena was one of the three people that the ANC provincial leadership endorsed as a candidate for the premier position following the resignation of then premier Sihle Zikalala.

While ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Sunday stuck to the party’s earlier media statement, which stated that Bani-Mapena resigned, he rejected claims that divisions within the top five contributed to the MEC’s decision to quit. “Comrade Ntuthuko is the ANC KZN provincial treasurer and as such part of the officials.

We are working as a collective. Why would I or any of the officials have a problem with comrade Amanda,” he said.

MEC Mahlaba’s spokesperson, Mlungisi Khumalo, declined to respond to claims that Mahlaba was no longer seeing eye to eye with the majority of the party’s top five members.

“The ANC is well-placed to respond to such matters,” he said.