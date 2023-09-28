Former teacher in court for insurance fraud

By Nompilo Kunene

Thembi Sishi (60) briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday following her arrest by the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

She is facing 34 counts of fraud by misrepresentation.

KZN Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Sishi was employed as a teacher, during the period 2007 to 2017 she submitted fraudulent death insurance claims to various insurance companies.

She claimed that different relatives and biological children under her funeral policies were deceased of which some of them died due to unnatural causes.

“The insurance companies paid her a total amount of R897 912.52 on different occasions.”

Mhlongo said a case of fraud was reported at Durban North police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation.

He said a warrant of arrest was issued and was executed on Tuesday.

She was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to October 2, 2023, for bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for their good work.