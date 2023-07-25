Updated | Four killed in Port Shepstone shoot out

By Nosipho Gumede

Four people were shot dead in a shoot out near Port Shepstone taxi rank on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services and SAPS were on scene.

According to KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, when they arrived, they found that one person had sustained critical injuries, three people had sustained serious injuries and two more people had sustained minor injuries.

They added that the people were treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Four people had sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services arrived," read the statement.

They said the SAPS are investigating.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

“It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants,” said Naicker.

He added that the motive for the shooting is unknown and is subject to police investigation.