19 Apr 2023
Four killed in R33 crash

Four people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when a light motor vehicle and a taxi collided on the R33 Dundee road, about 10 km from Greytown.

After colliding with a light motor vehicle on the road between Greytown and Dundee, the taxi caught fire trapping the passengers inside.

Paramedics attended to the patients on scene. According to RTI spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu the 10 passengers who managed to escape were transported to Greytown Hospital along with two passengers from the light motor vehicle.

Ten passengers managed to escape the fire, while the others were burned inside the taxi

KZN EMS media relations officer Robert Mackenzie said the patients who were injured all sustained significant injuries in the accident.

“At this stage the circumstances resulting in the crash are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police,” said Mckenzie.

