Four murder suspects finally arrested after a month on the run

By Lethiwe Makhanya

After a month on the run from police, four men who allegedly killed a man and placed his body in the back of his car on a dead-end in Brixham Road extension, were arrested on Tuesday. The incident took place in July.

The man they allegedly murdered, who is believed to have been a social worker, was shot and left in his vehicle, in Northdale, for three days.

According to Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, the men — aged between 22 and 30 — were arrested in the early hours of on Tuesday.

“Two men were arrested in Tugela Ferry and two were arrested in Inanda. They are going to appear in court on Wednesday facing a charge of murder,” Singh said.

He added that the suspects were arrested by Mountain Rise detectives, Crime Intelligence, Aphiwe Security and Field Security after following some information.

The Witness previously reported that the deceased man’s body was discovered by a passerby in the back seat of a white SUV with tinted windows. He was found with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Residents said the car had been parked there for three days, but they did not take note or suspect anything due to a prolonged power outage in the area.

They attempted to report the vehicle on the community group chat and then referred the matter to a local security company, who did a vehicle check and noticed that the vehicle was not reported stolen.