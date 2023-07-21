Four nabbed for N2 highway murder and robberies

By Nosipho Gumede

Four people have been arrested for a murder committed on the N2 highway and a spate of robberies that have been happening along the N2 near the Chesterville area.

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the suspected robbers’ modus operandi included throwing stones at cars and putting stones and rocks along the freeway to cause accidents.

“The suspects would then pounce on stranded motorists and rob them of their belongings and would go as far as committing murder.”

He added that the four are also allegedly linked to the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was found lying along the N2 southbound at Wiggins in Cato Manor in the morning of 9 July 2023.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 23 years old, will appear in court soon. The operation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

He also appealed to motorists who have fallen victim to stone throwing or manmade punctures and accidents along the N2 and other local routes to come forward and report the matter.