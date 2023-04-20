‘Frazer must explain’

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal opposition parties are sharpening their swords ahead of Thursday’s budget presentation by Education MEC Mbali Frazer, who is under pressure to account for food supply glitches which saw pupils attend classes on empty stomachs.

Ordinarily, the education budget vote speech would be an opportunity for Frazer to highlight the department’s successes, including last year’s impressive matric result pass rate.

However, given the current shambles within the department’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), Frazer will be compelled to use her budget vote speech to explain the school food supply challenges.

ALSO READ | MEC Frazer under pressure to restore feeding scheme supplies

Despite assurances by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube that most of the schools which have been affected by the supply problems are now receiving food, opposition parties were on Wednesday still adamant that the problems have not been addressed.

IFP KZN spokesperson on education Thembeni kaMadlopa-Mthethwa, said there were still major problems in the school food supply chain.

Where food was being supplied, it turned out that it was either not of the right quality or just not enough to feed all the learners at that particular school.

“Learners are going hungry in many districts … as suppliers allegedly failed to deliver food to schools,” she said.

Dube-Ncube called to intervene

kaMadlopa-Mthethwa called on Dube-Ncube to intervene.

“The IFP demands that Premier Nomusa Dube Ncube urgently summons the KZN MEC for education to explain why learners are being left to starve, and to offer immediate solutions to the crisis.”

ALSO READ | Nutrition programme fails to deliver food to schools

While by late on Wednesday afternoon the cause of the food supply challenges remained unclear, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the problem had to do with the way the ANC-led provincial government structured the (NSNP) contract.

“An ANC-spearheaded appointment of one service provider for this contract worth millions has resulted in over 5 400 schools in the province not receiving food since resuming classes on Wednesday, April 12,” he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has failed to ensure the delivery of food to lower-income schools.

“The KZN DoE had committed to ensuring that this programme would resume yesterday. It is a disgrace to have learnt that this has not happened.

“The DA will be following up with the MEC of education,” he said.

According to Rodgers, the DA-run uMngeni Municipality has since resolved to assist pupils within the municipality.

Municipality takes a stand

The municipality, Rodgers said, will be partnering with NGOs to support the school nutrition programme in the area.

They have allocated R70 000 to this programme.

The ANC KZN leadership, which issued a directive for Frazer to address the NSNP matter in today’s budget vote speech, has urged Dube-Ncube to brief opposition party leaders on the matter.