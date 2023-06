By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal opposition parties have rung alarms bells over the province’s Education Department’s ability to sustain their school transport programme amid concerns that thousands of pupils are unable to access it.

Despite the department planning to provide transport to thousands of additional pupils from low enrolment schools it intends to close, documents released by DA provincial spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, show that the department is currently unable to transport close to 160000 deserving pupils — some of whom are forced to walk long distances to access education.

“There are currently 157538 KZN learners who still need transport to and from school with R1,6 billion required to clear the waiting list Then there are the 20528 pupil currently utilising overloaded scholar transport, with R215 million required to rectify this situation,” Keeka said.

Figures released by the department, Keeka said, indicated that the programme currently has a R2 billion budget shortfall.

A recent education portfolio committee saw officials confirm that the programme will collapse within the next five months unless there is a bailout from either national or provincial treasury.

“Given that KZN Treasury’s coffers are empty, this is unlikely to happen,” he said.

Keeka released the documents a few days after KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube revealed that the department would shut down close to 1000 KZN schools, which the department deemed non-viable due to low enrolments.

Pupils from the affected schools, Dube-Ncube said, will be provided with transport so that they can attend other schools nearby.

IFP provincial spokesperson on education Mntomuhle Khawula said the party will fight to ensure that the department did not close “the so-called non-viable schools.

As the IFP, we have identified a number of problems within the KZN school transport programme. It’s also public knowledge that, in the past, the department closed some schools only to fail to deliver on its promise to provide the affected pupils with transport.

“Given the current problems within the KZN school transport programme, there is no doubt that the thousands of pupils will be left stranded should the department be allowed to go ahead with its plans to shut down the 1000 schools.

“As the IFP, we will not fold our arms and watch as pupils in KZN are being deprived of education by the very same department which is supposed to support them,” he said.

By late yesterday afternoon, Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi was yet to respond to written questions sent by The Witness. The programme has for several years been marred by controversy.

In 2017, the department escaped what could have been a humiliating court judgment after entering into an out of court settlement with NGOs: Equal Education (EE) and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC).

The two NGOs had taken the department to court after it failed to provide school transport to pupils from 12 schools in the Nquthu area.

The matter was withdrawn after the department made an undertaking to start providing transport to the pupils.

About two years ago, the department eventually released its scholar transport policy, outlining the criteria it used to identify pupils who qualify for the department’s school transport programme.

The release of the policy came after a seven-year legal battle between the department and EE, which has been piling pressure on the department to make the policy document public.