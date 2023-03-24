Gift of the Givers launches hearing checks for KZN pupils

Witness Reporter

Gift of the Givers launched its audiology programme with Bonitas Medical Aid at Spearman Road Primary School in Durban on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the organisation, the programme has been running since 2019 and has tested 13 727 pupils thus far.

Bonitas has generously sponsored the entire programme for the 2023 teaching year at a cost of R1,7 million

This will cover various schools in KZN in six districts, testing 15 860 pupils from Grade R to 12,” read the statement.

ALSO READ | New homeless shelter in PMB

It added that the first 1 225 pupils in four schools have already been tested. Speaking about the audiometer, the organisation said the Kuduwave is a South African-designed audiometer and testing takes five to 15 minutes per child.

Undiagnosed hearing loss is often misdiagnosed as learning disabilities, ADHD or autism spectrum disorders

“This is a huge disservice to any child. Hearing deficiency affects reading, writing, speech, self-esteem, confidence and social skills. Follow-ups are arranged for any child diagnosed with a hearing difficulty.

“Appropriate early intervention is critical to make a meaningful impact in the academic development of the pupil,” said Gift of the Givers. It added that a demonstration on the equipment and the methodology will be given.