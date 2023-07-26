Gift of the Givers provides aid to tornado struck Umzumbe Municipality

By Nosipho Gumede

The Gift of the Givers recently visited the Umzumbe Municipality on the lower South Coast of KZN, after it was struck by a tornado.

It struck rural areas in the South Coast of KZN, at the end of June.

This followed the landspout that engulfed Inanda, Durban in June, which also destroyed a number of homes.

According to Gift of the Givers, the South Coast ‘tornado’ had a devastating impact on 180 homes, many of which were poorly built due to prevailing poverty in the region.

Some of the areas the team provided aid to included Bangibizo, Khulumntwana, Cothoza, Nyinde and Ekuphileni.

To alleviate their immediate needs, the beneficiaries in these villages received maize meal, which was sponsored by RCL Foods,” read the statement.

It said the assistance was aimed to support the affected communities and provide relief during their time of hardship.