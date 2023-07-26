KZN

News » KZN

By Nosipho Gumede
1 minute read
26 Jul 2023
12:36

Gift of the Givers provides aid to tornado struck Umzumbe Municipality

By Nosipho Gumede

The tornado had a devastating impact on 180 homes, many of which were poorly built due to prevailing poverty in the region.

Gift of the givers in South Coast
Gift of the givers gives aid to 'tornado' hit South Coast. Photo: Gift of the givers.

The Gift of the Givers recently visited the Umzumbe Municipality on the lower South Coast of KZN, after it was struck by a tornado.

It struck rural areas in the South Coast of KZN, at the end of June.

This followed the landspout that engulfed Inanda, Durban in June, which also destroyed a number of homes.

ALSO READ | SAWS: It was not a tornado

According to Gift of the Givers, the South Coast ‘tornado’ had a devastating impact on 180 homes, many of which were poorly built due to prevailing poverty in the region.

Some of the areas the team provided aid to included Bangibizo, Khulumntwana, Cothoza, Nyinde and Ekuphileni.

READ MORE
Third Cholera case recorded in KZN

To alleviate their immediate needs, the beneficiaries in these villages received maize meal, which was sponsored by RCL Foods,” read the statement.

ALSO READ | Updated | Big blow for Durban

It said the assistance was aimed to support the affected communities and provide relief during their time of hardship.

Read more on these topics