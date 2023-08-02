Greytown politician charged with rape remains in custody

By Londiwe Xulu

Greytown residents and various political parties are calling for a man alleged of raping his seven-year-old daughter to get the maximum sentence.

The 60-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, appeared at the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to August 8 and he has been remanded in custody.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the mother of the child suspected that the child was raped and a medical examination confirmed it.

Residents

According to residents, the alleged rapist was a ward councillor candidate in uMvoti Municipality but lost.

Scores of residents protested outside the court calling for the politician to be denied bail. One of the residents who asked to be named said they were disappointed in the councillor.

Politicians are regarded as respectful and trusted members of the community. This man wanted to be a councillor for our community and there are people who trusted him. Our community doesn’t deserve people like him.

In a memorandum submitted to the court and two police stations in Greytown, the mayor of uMvoti Municipality and a member of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Philani Mavundla, said he recently held a men’s dialogue which this politician attended.

“He had the arrogance and the audacity to be in attendance knowing very well that he is the chief culprit on matters of rape and child abuse,” said Mavundla.

The ABC is demanding for the politician to get the maximum sentence.

Democratic Alliance Women’s Network

In a statement, the Democratic Alliance Women’s Network (DAWN) in KwaZulu-Natal said it was appalling that public representatives, trusted to look after their communities, engage in such crimes.