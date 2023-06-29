Guardian Fund clients in limbo after R17 million theft

By Clive Ndou

As the standoff between the justice department and its workers at the Pietermaritzburg Guardian Fund offices over the disappearance of R17 million continues, beneficiaries have been left in limbo.

Parents, some of whom wanted to apply for the release of funds for their children who are beneficiaries of deceased estates, were turned away as workers at the Guardian Fund Church Street offices embarked on a go-slow.

The workers, who claim that the funds were stolen by cyber criminals who took advantage of the department’s compromised IT security, are refusing to work on the department’s computers pending an explanation of how the R17 million disappeared.

However, the department which has since suspended five of the fund’s employees at the Pietermaritzburg master of the high court’s offices, insists that the money was not stolen in a cyberattack.

When The Witness visited the Church Street offices yesterday morning, people seeking assistance with regards to Guardian Fund benefits were being turned away.

“My daughter has been getting her maintenance allowance for the past 10 years. But now that she is 18 and attending university, she is entitled to a lump sum,” one of the Guardian Fund’s clients said.

However, since last month, I have not been getting any proper response from the fund — that’s why I decided to personally come here today. But when I arrived, the security guards told me the employees are not working; they are on strike. It’s so frustrating as there isn’t any indication as to when the strike will end.”

While the department insists that some employees were behind the theft and that there was nothing wrong with its IT security systems, the information regulator recently found the department guilty of not doing enough to protect sensitive files.

The case

The regulator’s findings have strengthened the case of the fund’s employees’s case that cyber thieves removed the R17 million.

Justice portfolio committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe yesterday confirmed that the committee will be meeting the department’s officials over the regulator’s finding.

Given that there are these perceptions that money was lost due to weaknesses in the department’s IT section, the committee will also request a report on the matter of the R17 million,” he said.

The April disappearance of the R17 million was preceded by a R10 million theft which the department’s employees claim was also lost during a cyberattack.

Investigations

However, the department, which concedes that at some point it too was under the impression that the R17 million was transferred by cyber thieves, said follow-up investigations have since fingered some employees in the disappearance of the funds and that no hacking had taken place.

“The South African Police Services, the Hawks, Financial Intelligence Centre, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit are handling the ongoing investigation. Some of the funds, the department said, have since been traced.

We are pleased to inform the public that the department has obtained a preservation order for some of the stolen funds and, thanks to the hard work of law enforcement agencies, progress is being made on all possible leads,” the department said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) will be meeting the Justice Department’s management team during the course of this week.

Nehawu Harry Gwala regional secretary, Mazwi Ngubane, said workers at the fund will not return to their work stations if the R17 million theft matter was not resolved at the upcoming meeting.

“They won’t touch those computers,” he said.