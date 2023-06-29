One killed in R33 crash

By Akheel Sewsunker

A head-on collision between a bakkie and a truck near Greytown has claimed the life of one person and left many others injured.

According to Zinhle Mngomezulu, the spokesperson for the RTI, the collision took place on the R33 just 5 kilometres from Greytown.

“It is alleged that both drivers were trying to avoid a 6 year old child that was trying to cross the road when the accident happened,” she said.

The child is one of three people who sustained serious injuries and were taken to Greytown Hospital.

She added that the road is currently obstructed.

“Greytown RTI is currently controlling traffic in the area. We are also waiting for the morgue van and one count of culpable homicide is being investigated,” said Mngomezulu