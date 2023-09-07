Hearings over protection of agricultural land in SA

By Clive Ndou

National Assembly MPs are in Pietermaritzburg to hear residents’ views on a bill created to protect agricultural land from being turned into residential areas.

This is in response to the lack of housing in some urban areas.

The MPs, who are members of the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development, are currently processing the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land (PDAL) Bill, seeking to protect agricultural land across SA.

While the current the Subdivision of Agricultural Land Act (Sala) of 1970 spells out land meant for agricultural use, the committee said the law has some limitations as it does not give the national government powers to protect agriculture land which falls under the state, the municipalities and that which is under the control of traditional leaders.

“Furthermore, Sala is only applicable to privately-owned land and thus, the department cannot protect high-value agricultural land owned by the state, statutory bodies, communal land and land administered by traditional authorities.

“The PDAL Bill seeks, among other things, to provide that this applies to all agricultural land in the country; to provide principles for the management of agricultural land; to provide for agricultural land evaluation and classification; to provide for the preparation, purpose and content of provincial agricultural sector plans; and to provide for the declaration of protected agricultural areas.”

The committee is conducting the public hearings to ensure that the final Bill reflects the views of the people and the affected stakeholders.

“Public participation is very important in the development and processing of legislation to ensure that the laws Parliament passes are progressive and responsive to the needs of every citizen and do not infringe on their rights.” the committee said.

The committee’s hearings will be held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall from 10 am to 2 pm on Thursday.

The chairperson of the committee, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, has encouraged Pietermaritzburg residents to turn up in their numbers.