Help us fight crime — Mariannhill SAPS commander

Khethukuthula Xulu

The station commander of Mariannhill SAPS, one of Durban’s crime hotspots, says he is desperate for the community’s help in fighting crime.

Speaking to the media at the station on Wednesday, Mariannhill station commander Colonel Muzi Thwala said in order for the community to see a difference in the fight against crime, they would need to trust the police and report crime.

“I want to reiterate that the community can come to me and the station to report crimes.” However, the community has on many occasions voiced its lack of confidence in the Mariannhill police. “As a new station commander it would be unfair for the community to say they don’t trust [us]; however, with or without trust they should not stop reporting crime,” he said.

ALSO READ | Life sentence for man who brutally murdered his pregnant girlfriend

Thwala said the station was making progress in reducing crime. However there were still crimes such as murder and attempted murder taking place. Over the years there have been an alarming number of mass shootings in the area.

Earlier this year, five people were murdered in two separate incidents and according to Thwala, an arrest had been made in relation to those mass shooting. “We also linked the firearm that was used in that shooting incident. We are still on the hunt for the other suspects connected to that crime and we are confident that we will arrest them.”

Thwala said apart from murders, one of the area’s biggest challenges was drug dealing and drug operations. A Mariannridge (an area in Mariannhill) resident who asked to remain unnamed, said whenever the police are called to a crime scene or after a crime has occurred, they are seldom quick to respond.

When you witness something like drug dealing in the community you get victimised by the police. We need more police to be visible in the community and we would like them to respond faster when crimes occur.

ALSO READ | Three arrested following Marianhill mass shooting in KZN

Another resident said a drug operation had emerged next door to her home. She said she was scared to report anything she saw or heard because she might be killed for snitching. She said her daughter died recently from a drug overdose.

“The elderly in Mariannridge are suffering; we witness dangerous crimes that we can’t even report because we fear being shot,” she said.

Lindie van Tonder who lives in Nagina, Mariannhill, said the area was getting a bad reputation for hijacking even though the crime didn’t take place in the area. “Criminals are using neglected cul-de-sacs in Nagina to strip cars after they have been hijacked.

I believe that is why it has become known that Mariannhill is a hijacking hotspot because it is vulnerable to criminals who come in and out to dispose of stolen items.

The DA visited the community on Wednesday and DA shadow minister of police, Andrew Whitfield, said it was experiencing issues felt by many stations around the country which were linked to resources. However, he commended the leadership of the station.

“It was very clear after talking to the station commander and the community members that there was an issue with mass killings in the areas and organised crime. That was concerning because we saw a leap in the number of murders and attempted murders in the recent quarterly crime statistics.