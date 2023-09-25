Heritage Day: Unified call to respect diversity

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Learning about different cultures is essential to prevent situations where individuals may look down on others’ cultures simply due to a lack of understanding.

This is the message from Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, who spoke to The Witness on Sunday as the country celebrated Heritage Day.

He said, “Let us continue respecting each other’s cultures and beliefs all the time. This will make us [the city] a better place and we will be able to live together with peace and unity.

At the end of the day we are all one as South Africans even though we have different cultures and beliefs

He added that residents of Msunduzi must embrace different cultures and beliefs.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile said that South Africans must acknowledge and appreciate what their forebears have done and reflect on the kind of future that they want to leave for generations to come.

He delivered the keynote address at the Heritage Day celebrations held at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s celebration was, “Celebrating our cultural diversity in a democratic South Africa”. A large crowd, dressed in traditional attire, turned out to attend the celebrations.

A large crowd, dressed in traditional attire, attended the Heritage Day celebrations held at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Mashatile said the theme was important as it tasks us to reflect on our democratic journey, and also embrace the complexities that come with nation-building and social cohesion in the context of our past, present and future.

“We all know that many tribulations underscore our history because of both colonialism and apartheid, but also the triumph of the people against these oppressive regimes is noteworthy.

“Ours is a unique history that has inspired many nations towards embracing unity and diversity, and showing that difference can be a platform for development and not destruction and divisions,” he said.

He added that Heritage Month serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the South African people. “It is a month of celebration and reflection where people come together to appreciate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up South Africa.

“Heritage Month helps us to recognise the importance of our cultural diversity in shaping our national identity and fostering a sense of unity and belonging among all citizens. It reinforces the idea that we are stronger together and urges us to continue working towards a more inclusive and equitable society.”

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that at a provincial level, a decision has been taken to direct all departments and districts to come up with programmes addressing the needs of military veterans, who are defined as one of the eight vulnerable groups in the province’s strategy.

She also said that when the Riot Mkhwanazi preservation and promotion of heritage programme was launched earlier this year the department wanted to shine the spotlight on the heroes and heroines of the struggle for liberation, with their stories being told and preserved for generations to come.

If we do not write down our stories, future generations will not know that this freedom was not free and that men and women died, served in prisons, were detained and exiled so that we could be free

“Our heroes and heroines must be memorialised by means of programmes that pay tribute to them and their untold sacrifices not because we want to elevate them but because we need to tell our stories,” Dube-Ncube said.