Hindu Dharma Trust to oppose attempts to embarrass Modi

By Witness Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg Hindu Dharma Trust (HDT) says it will take all legal measures necessary to resist attempts to embarrass Indian prime minister Narendra Modi when he arrives next week for the 15th Brics summit in Johannesburg.

Attorney Surendra Singh said he was instructed by the HDT to seek clarity from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on its stance regarding calls by the SA Kashmiri Action Group (Sakag) and the Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) for Modi to be arrested for alleged human rights abuses and war crimes in India.

The groups issued statements indicating they have lodged applications with the NPA requesting an investigation and the arrest of Modi. Post newspaper reported that Sakag chairperson Salman Khan had provided a 600-page dossier to police and the NPA outlining the allegations.

The newspaper also reported that the NPA had confirmed receipt of the application and was investigating further. Attempts by The Witness to obtain comment from the NPA were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Sakag and the MLA have accused the Indian army of committing abuses in Kashmir, including abduction, torture, rapes, extra-judicial killings and the alleged illegal arrest of political opponents.

“Our serious concern to the HDT is the fact that Mr Modi may well be embarrassed should any attempt be made to bring an urgent court application without his knowledge, more especially bearing in mind the furore surrounding Russian president Putin.

“The HDT is of the view the allegations against Modi are scurrilous and baseless. The Supreme Court in Gujarat has cleared Mr Modi of all allegations,” said Singh.